With the promotion of two of its members the Utica Police Department is making history.

On Friday the UPD advanced the careers of Starr Wooden and Joshua K. Skibinski as both were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

Promotion 12/03/2021 Photo Credit: Utica Police Department

According to a statement on the UPD's Facebook page Skibinski was hired in 2009 and served most recently as a patrol officer. Prior to that he helped oversee the Records Division of the UPD.

Utica Police Department Promotion 12/03/2021 Photo Credit: Utica Police Department

Wooden was hired in 2008 and served most recently as a Patrol Supervisor. The UPD says she "...is one (of) the foremost instructors for active members and those in the Academy. With this promotion Lt. Wooden has become the highest ranking African American officer in UPD history."

Utica Police Department Promotion 12/03/2021 Photo Credit: Utica Police Department

Among those attending the promotion ceremony were UPD Chief Mark Williams, Deputy Chief Ed Noonan, and City of Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.

