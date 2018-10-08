City Set To Pay Out $360,000 In Police Brutality Case

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York city is set to pay out $360,000 to settle a lawsuit with a woman who said two police officers slammed her head into a bench.

Schenectady Corporation Counsel Carl Falotico confirmed he was recommending the city council authorize the settlement. The Times Union of Albany reports $100,000 will be paid by the city and the remainder is covered by its insurance carrier.

Nicola Cottone says her head was split open from being slammed into a bench by two police officers while her hands were cuffed behind her back. It was captured on video and witnessed by multiple officers.

The council is expected to take up discussion of the settlement Tuesday.

