Clark Mills Construction Accident Victim Identified

A Utica man is dead following a tragic construction accident in Clark Mills.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office announced, 33-year-old Frankie Torchia of Utica was working on the roof of a 4-story building with one other person Tuesday.

During the course of the job Torchia and the other worker were setting a 30 foot piece of roofing metal when a gust of wind took the steel, knocking Torchia from the roof. Torchia was declared deceased at the scene.

No safety equipment of harness were being used at the time of the accident.