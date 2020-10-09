Clinton Central Students Test Positive for COVID-19

The Clinton Central School District is the next school to report COVID-19 cases within their student body, according to the district's website.

According to Superintendent Dr. Stephen L. Grimm, two students have tested positive for the coronavirus, one in the high school and one in the middle school.

In a memo to students and parents, Grimm discussed health and safety protections that were being instituted. "The individuals have been quarantined and the Health Department has begun the contract tracing with the individuals who tested positive," said Grimm.

We are also taking the following steps:

Notifying individuals that may have come in contact with this individual so they can self monitor for symptoms over the next week.

Conducting necessary additional sanitization and cleaning.

Continued communication with the health department for further direction.

Due to privacy laws, the identities and any information about the students is not released.

There's currently no announcement on whether class schedules will remain the same starting next week. The positive tests come on the Friday before Columbus Day, which is Monday, so school is already closed.

The superintendent asked district residents to continue to follow the following guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to protect your health and the health of those around you: