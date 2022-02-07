CNN Exec Zucker’s Ouster Shows Peril of Hiding Work Romance

By MAE ANDERSON, AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — For all the potential peril of a workplace romance, the most common source of trouble, experts say, is allowing it to remain a secret.

A case in point was this week's abrupt ouster of longtime CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker, who said he was ''wrong'' in not being upfront with the network about a consensual relationship he was having with another executive.

Zucker only acknowledged his relationship with CNN chief marketing officer Allison Gollust after being questioned about it during an investigation of now-fired anchor Chris Cuomo.

Workplace experts say it's possible that if Zucker or Gollust had disclosed the relationship at the proper time, CNN could have found alternatives to Zucker's ouster.

These Are The 7 Legal Grounds For Divorce In New York State

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks

Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese.