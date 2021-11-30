CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo for Helping Brother in Scandal
By DAVID BAUDER ,AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN says it is suspending anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely pending a further review of documents revealing how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when he was facing charges of sexual harassment.
The network said transcripts released by New York's attorney general revealed its anchor had a greater involvement in his brother's case than they knew and raise serious questions.
Cuomo is anchor of 'Cuomo Prime Time' on the network, frequently CNN's most-watched show.
He anchored Monday night after the documents were released, but did not discuss the matter.
Fall From Grace: The 21-Year Transformation of Andrew Cuomo in New York
Take a look at the shocking 21-year transformation of Andrew Cuomo. From hanging with supermodels in 2000 to becoming governor and then resigning.
8 Hysterical Comments About Cuomo's New Boat
Capital Region Reacts To Cuomo Sexual Harassment Investigation
This morning AG James said that her investigation concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed his accusers. During her news conference, she said that the women were credible and that she believed them.
Cuomo, State Lawmakers Agree on Many New Rules For New York State
New York lawmakers passed a $212 billion budget that includes close to $4 billion in new taxes, legal sports betting, record school aid a lots more.