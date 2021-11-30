CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo for Helping Brother in Scandal

By DAVID BAUDER ,AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN says it is suspending anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely pending a further review of documents revealing how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when he was facing charges of sexual harassment.

The network said transcripts released by New York's attorney general revealed its anchor had a greater involvement in his brother's case than they knew and raise serious questions.

FILE PHOTO: NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo attend a screening of "RX: Early Detection A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festiva at SVA Theatre on April 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Cuomo is anchor of 'Cuomo Prime Time' on the network, frequently CNN's most-watched show.

He anchored Monday night after the documents were released, but did not discuss the matter.

