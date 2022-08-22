A Central New York farm is honoring all the farmers who keep America fed.

The Teel Farm in Barneveld, New York has transformed its cornfield into a tribute to our hard-working farmers and a thank you to those who support them. "We wanted to thank everyone for the continued support this sweetcorn season."

That sweetcorn field that fed so many is now a corn maze that reads 'No Farms No Food.'

Credit - Teel Farms via Facebook

Fall Fest at Teel Farms

You can tour through the corn maze and support the local farm during the Fall Festivities that begin on Friday, September 23, and run every Friday night, Saturday and Sunday until Halloween.

Teel Farm is located on North Gage Road in Barneveld, New York.

NY Farm Stands with Ukraine

A New York farm is supporting Ukraine in a touching corn maze tribute and you can help too.

This year Kelder's Farm in the Hudson Valley transformed the cornfield into a tribute to Ukraine and those that have suffered in the midst of this crisis. You can help support the war-torn country by taking a tour.

We are going to incorporate a portion of our proceeds from our maze into our ongoing fundraiser for the Humanitarian Aid Fund for Ukraine through the Ukrainian American Youth Foundation of the Hudson Valley Chapter.

This maze is full of twists and turns and is just one of the many events taking place on the farm this summer at the farm on Route 209 in Kerhonkson, New York. It's open Thursday through Monday from 10 AM until 6 PM.

Get more details at Keldersfarm.com or on Facebook.

Find the Wine Corn Mazes

Two New York farms are taking their corn mazes to a whole new level. They've included wine! Find the wine at not one, but two a-MAZE-ing corn maze events in New York this fall.

Long Acre Farms Wine Walk

The Wine Walk adventure on Long Acre Farms takes you through a 5-acre maze with a number of hidden wine tasting stations. Don't worry, you'll get a map to help you along the way.

Tickets for the Wine Walk on August 25 and 26 are $40 in advance and $45pp at the farm. You can pre-purchase at LongAcreFarms.com.

Long Acre Farms is located at 1342 Eddy Road in Macedon New York.

Schuyler Farms Find the Wine

Schuyler Farm is pairing corn and wine for Find the Wine. You'll make your way through the 7-acre maze, stopping at each wine tasting station in this adult-only event.

A limited number of tickets are available for $25, which includes a tasting and a souvenir wine glass. It's only $10 if you just want to enjoy the moonlight maze without the tasting. You're advised to get your ticket in advance since they usually sell out. There are three Find the Wine events this year - September 17, 23, and 24. Learn more at Schuylerfarms.com.

Schuyler Farms is located at 1124 Route 29 in Schuyler, New York.

2021 Corn Mazes in Central New York & Beyond Get lost in 14 corn mazes in Central New York and beyond.