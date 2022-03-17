This Mohawk Valley Road Needs A New Speed Limit, 3 More That Are Annoying

There are plenty of roads in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York that really could use a new speed limit. However, one has almost everyone in agreement.

The morning and afternoon commute can be slowed down by a lot of things. Some of the factors include people actually going the speed limit on whatever road you're traveling on to get to your destination. That is definitely a pet peeve that everyone agrees on. Many time though, the roads people go slow on are not the roads that actually should see a different speed limit though.

One Road Definitely Could Use A New Speed Limit

We have all driven on it. But you might ask, why should the speed limit change? Another question, and the more important one, what should the speed limit be? Well, as it sits right now, 5S from around Ilion to Utica is a 55 mile per hour zone. Most who travel it often would say it should definitely be a 65 mph road though. But, there can be a debate here.

While, pretty much everyone can agree that a 55 mph speed limit on 5S doesn't make much sense, there is some sense why not to raise it. Think really quick about it, people already are going 65-70 mph on this road. Raising the speed limit could have a negative repercussion of people then deciding that it is okay to go 75-80 mph. Maybe that is a side of the argument you haven't thought of.

What Is Another Road That Is Annoying With It's Speed Limit?

Let's clear the air here really quick with a question, does anyone actually go 55 once you get past Dons Ford going north on route 12? Let's also explain, it could be something just like 5S, if you raise the speed limit, people might go faster. A great point here is also, it still has to slow down once you get to Barneveld. But just make it a 65, people already drive that fast on there.

Let's Talk About Another One

365 from Rome to Verona can be quite maddening when you think about it. The speed limit is 55, but nobody goes 55. It also should be said, the speed limit could even drop in certain portions of 365 due to intersections and businesses. But again, if people already go 65, why not make that the speed limit?

Maybe Faster Than 65 Should Be A Thing?

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, people don't go the speed limit anyway. On the thruway, many people are just comfortable taking the risk and driving 75 to 80. Why not raise the speed limit? The other argument to make that is pro toward raising it is simple, other states have higher speed limits on their thruways.

Would you be in favor of these roads having different speed limits?

