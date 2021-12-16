Although breakfast may not be my favorite meal of the day, I still have a special place in my heart for breakfast foods. Omelettes, french toast, pancakes, bacon and sausage - there's nothing quite like a good breakfast to start your day.

We have so many different restaurants here in the Mohawk Valley that serve all different kinds of meals, sometimes it's an overwhelming task to decide where to go when you want to go to breakfast. I know making that decision can give me anxiety.

That's why we asked you what some of the best of the best are that everyone should know about. There's 13 different spots that had multiple votes in the 315 Menus Facebook group.

From Utica to Rome, Barneveld to West Winfield, Holland Patent to Clinton. Looking for a wonderful place to go to breakfast? These are all great options.

Here's the full list:

13 of the Best Breakfast Spots in the Mohawk Valley You Need to Visit at Least Once Thanks to everyone in the 315 Menus Facebook page, for suggesting these top locations for getting breakfast in the Mohawk Valley. Have you tried any of them? What should we order? Let us know inside our station app.

You wanna know what's great about all of these places? They are locally owned and operated, so you're supporting real families and people here in our communities live their day to day lives.

Do you know the history behind breakfast and where it came from? It's pretty interesting, actually.

According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the Neolithic (late Stone Age) era, when large stones were used to grind grains to make a sort of porridge. Porridge was also a staple of Roman Soldiers’ diets.

Breakfast as we know it began in the early 19th century, when some middle-class men started to work regular hours in offices – prior to that people would often work for a few hours, then eat a meal at about 10am. Wives or kitchen staff would often serve these 19th century commuters a two-course meal that would often begin with a bowl of porridge. This would be followed by a full English breakfast: toast and eggs with bacon or fish. This style of meal wasn’t referred to as the ‘full English’ until the First World War when lighter breakfasts grew in popularity.

Who knew?

