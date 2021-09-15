Central New York favorites Fritz’s Polka Band will be released their 20th recording on October 1.

“The Hands of Time” was recorded at SubCat Music studios and features 11 original songs and one cover tune.

In addition, the late Fred Scherz Sr. will be featured on one tune as well.

The recording features a number of special guests, including Blues legend Joe Bonamassa and keyboardist Derek Sherinian of Black Country Communion.

"I’m beyond excited that this recording is finally scheduled to be released," said Fritz Scherz, bandleader of Fritz’s Polka Band.

Fritz says his initial plans were to release a double album in honor of the band’s 40th anniversary in 2018.

“However, due to the hectic schedules of some special guests, I ultimately decided to release “Hey!” in 2018 and then hold what would ultimately become “The Hands Of Time,” until I could get all the special guests that I wanted to record their parts, “ said Scherz. It was well worth the wait as each of the special guests exceeded my expectations. I can’t thank these special guests enough for not only taking the time out of their busy schedules to record for this album but also for how willing they were to do so!

"The Hands Of Time” will be available at FPB gigs, by direct order from FPB, as well as from various on-line outlets which will be announced as the release date draws closer.

Fritz's Polka Band! FPB made history in 1999 by becoming the first polka band to play at a Woodstock Festival.

FPB appears on "The Manchurian Candidate" DVD, released in 2004. In 2011.

The band also had two songs included in two episodes of the TV show, ‘Breaking Bad’.

For more information on Fritz’s Polka Band, view the band’s website at www.fritzspolkaband.com,

