Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, December 4th, 2017
Tuesday, December 4th, 2017
6 AM Hour
- Tonya J. Powers of Fox News Radio is on to talk about a new app released by Facebook which is a "kid-friendly" messenger app.
- Jon Decker from Fox News Radio is on this morning to discuss the Supreme Court cake arguments happening today.
- Peter Franklin is the Gabby Cabby from NYC and he delivers his True Tales.
7 AM Hour
- Fritz Scherz is a Verona Town Councilman, in addition to lead man in Fritz's Polka Band, who is in to promote his annual Holiday party and Parade.
8 AM Hour
- Jackie Romano is with The Fountainhead Group and she's on to discuss the fact they're hiring and the products they produce locally.
- Utica Corporation Counsel Bill Borrill and Armond Festine join us this morning to give the city's side of the Chief Brooks situation.