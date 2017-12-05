Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, December 4th, 2017

Tuesday, December 4th, 2017

6 AM Hour

- Tonya J. Powers of Fox News Radio is on to talk about a new app released by Facebook which is a "kid-friendly" messenger app.

- Jon Decker from Fox News Radio is on this morning to discuss the Supreme Court cake arguments happening today.

- Peter Franklin is the Gabby Cabby from NYC and he delivers his True Tales.

7 AM Hour

- Fritz Scherz is a Verona Town Councilman, in addition to lead man in Fritz's Polka Band, who is in to promote his annual Holiday party and Parade.

8 AM Hour

- Jackie Romano is with The Fountainhead Group and she's on to discuss the fact they're hiring and the products they produce locally.

- Utica Corporation Counsel Bill Borrill and Armond Festine join us this morning to give the city's side of the Chief Brooks situation.