Two Labrador Retrievers were rescued from a home in Central New York after they were found to be emaciated, nearly unable to walk, and loaded with porcupine quills.

That's according to New York State Police who say when the spoke to one of the owners the man said he had planned to shoot the dogs because he could not pay for veterinary care. Both Yellow Labs have now been surrendered to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and were taken Emergency Veterinary Hospital in East Syracuse.

Photos issued by New York State Police of two Yellow Labs found emaciated and loaded with porcupine quills:

Troopers say the dogs were taken from a home on Route 26 in the town of Parish, NY, in Oswego County on Saturday. Christina LaValley, 41, and 42-year-old Paul Barton were each issued appearance tickets, charging them with four counts of Animal Cruelty, a class-A misdemeanor, under New York's Agriculture and Markets Law.

Both are due to appear in court later this month.

A vet who examined both dogs determined the dozens of porcupine quills sticking out of them were chronic - meaning they been there for some time. The vet also said both showed signs of emaciation and hyponatremia/hypochloremia, state police said.

State Police say they were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff's Office, the Oswego County SPCA, and the town's Dog Control Officer.

