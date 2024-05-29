A horrific case of animal abuse has been reported in the town of East Worcester.

DISCLAIMER: Please be advised the below content may be upsetting to some readers due to the disturbing manner of the incident.

New York State Police are seeking information that would lead them to the person who did the unthinkable to a very sweet dog. Someone or some people castrated the animal and abandoned it.

Good Samaritans say they found the injured animal wandering State Highway 7 by the Booker Hollow Road intersection. The dog, believed to be around 5 years of age, was rushed to a local vet in Latham where he was thankfully stabilized.

Despite the horrific abuse, police say the dog has a very calm demeanor. The poor pooch is now recuperating at the Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown, where he will hopefully be matched with the perfect forever family.

Police are seeking the identity of the cruel individual or individuals who harmed the dog. Anyone who recognizes the dog or has information regarding his owner is asked to call NYSP at 607-561-7400.

It is unknown how the person or persons will be charged once police found them, but New York classifies aggravated cruelty to animals as a felony. Aggravated cruelty is defined as the intent "to cause extreme physical pain [and] is done or carried out in an especially depraved or sadistic manner."

Those found guilty of the crime face up to 2 years behind bars.

The dog was also left roaming, meaning the guilty party could also face charges of animal abandonment, a misdemeanor that carries a sentence up to a year in prison and a maximum fine of $1,000.

Other charges could be imposed and we hope the book is thrown at the monsters who carried such a brutal attack on the defenseless animal.

