CNY Residents Launch Campaign To Elect Bernie Sanders

An independent grassroots organization – CNY for Bernie – launched the local Bernie Sanders for President Campaign at the Utica Public Library on Monday.

The group will be conducting a major grassroots mobilization to urge Democratic voters to support Sanders in the Democratic Primary.

A public meeting to recruit volunteers will take place on March 17th at the Other Side on Genesee Street.

For more information on how to get involved, you can call (315) 360-2385 or e-mail CNYForBernie@gmail,com.

The New York State Primary will be held on April 28th.