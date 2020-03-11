Joe Biden has Another Big Primary Night, Wins 4 More States

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has had another big night in the Democratic presidential primary, capturing four more states, including Michigan. The key battleground state helped propel Bernie Sanders' insurgent candidacy four years ago, and the loss on Tuesday dealt a serious blow to his 2020 campaign. The former vice president also won Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, showing strength with working-class voters and African American voters. Sanders' narrow hopes for good news rested on North Dakota and Washington state, where votes are still being tabulated. Addressing supporters in Philadelphia, Biden noted that many had “declared that this candidacy was dead” only days ago, but “now we're very much alive.”