A Wind Advisory is in effect from 12:00noon today until 9:00pm ET in Central New York.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the advisory covers the following counties:

Cayuga (especially southern portions)

Cortland

Madison

Oneida

Onondaga

Schuyler

Seneca

Steuben

Tompkins

Yates

Residents of the following cities are to be particularly aware:

Auburn

Boonville

Corning

Cortland

Hamilton

Hornell

Ithaca

Oneida

Penn Yan

Rome

Seneca Falls

Syracuse

Utica

Watkins Glen

This afternoon and evening there is a chance of thunderstorms that could produce damaging wind gusts.

Forecast Graphic Credit: National Weather Service / NOAA Forecast Graphic Credit: National Weather Service / NOAA loading...

Residents are advised as well that very warm temperatures will lead to significant and rapid snow melt. According to the NWS, "The combination of melting snow and potentially over an inch of rain on Monday will lead to rises on area rivers, with minor flooding possible in the typical flood plains and low lying areas Monday into Wednesday."

The forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022 from the National Weather Service includes the possibility of rain showers before 4:00pm ET, followed by showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature is forecast to be approximately 65 degrees Fahrenheit. It is expected to be breezy, with the potential for wind gusts as high as 44 mph.

More showers are expected on Sunday night with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 33 degrees.

For Monday the chance of precipitation is 100%. Rain is expected, possibly mixed with snow. Rain and snow showers are expected on Monday night with cloudy skies and a low around 27 degrees.

More wind gusts are expected on Monday night, with gusts expected to be as high as 22 mph.

Wind Advisory Statement from the National Weather Service / NOAA Wind Advisory Statement from the National Weather Service / NOAA loading...

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for public safety and informational purposes and is based largely on information provided by the National Weather Service.]

Can These Animals Predict Weather? Folklore or forecast? You be the judge.

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.