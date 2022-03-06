A Wind Advisory is in effect from 12:00noon today until 9:00pm ET in Central New York.
The National Weather Service (NWS) says the advisory covers the following counties:
Cayuga (especially southern portions)
Cortland
Madison
Oneida
Onondaga
Schuyler
Seneca
Steuben
Tompkins
Yates
Residents of the following cities are to be particularly aware:
Auburn
Boonville
Corning
Cortland
Hamilton
Hornell
Ithaca
Oneida
Penn Yan
Rome
Seneca Falls
Syracuse
Utica
Watkins Glen
This afternoon and evening there is a chance of thunderstorms that could produce damaging wind gusts.
Residents are advised as well that very warm temperatures will lead to significant and rapid snow melt. According to the NWS, "The combination of melting snow and potentially over an inch of rain on Monday will lead to rises on area rivers, with minor flooding possible in the typical flood plains and low lying areas Monday into Wednesday."
The forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022 from the National Weather Service includes the possibility of rain showers before 4:00pm ET, followed by showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature is forecast to be approximately 65 degrees Fahrenheit. It is expected to be breezy, with the potential for wind gusts as high as 44 mph.
More showers are expected on Sunday night with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 33 degrees.
For Monday the chance of precipitation is 100%. Rain is expected, possibly mixed with snow. Rain and snow showers are expected on Monday night with cloudy skies and a low around 27 degrees.
More wind gusts are expected on Monday night, with gusts expected to be as high as 22 mph.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for public safety and informational purposes and is based largely on information provided by the National Weather Service.]
Can These Animals Predict Weather?
Folklore or forecast? You be the judge.
5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York
Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense.
In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.
17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay
Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.
Utica, NY Police Department's Top Ten Most Wanted
The City of Utica Police Department in Utica, New York has released its Top Ten Most Wanted List for the month of February 2022.
Several of those listed have previously been featured in separate posts about individual crimes, on a previous wanted list, or as the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
The reader is reminded that all persons, either suspected of or arrested in connection to, a crime, are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals listed is asked to call police or the local Crime Stoppers.
The Utica Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division can be reached at: (315) 223.3510.
Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.