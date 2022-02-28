‘CODA’ Takes Top Honors at SAG Awards, Will Smith Wins
By JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer
In an upset, the deaf family drama "CODA" has won top honors at a very unpredictable 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards that also saw wins for the leads of "Squid Game," the cast of "Ted Lasso" and Will Smith.
Troy Kotsur of "CODA" won best supporting actor Sunday, becoming the first deaf actor win an individual SAG award.
For the first time, actors in a non-English language series — the Korean phenomenon "Squid Game" — took home awards. Lee Jung-jae won best male actor in a drama series and Jung Hoyeon won best female actor in a drama series.
In the television categories, Jason Sudeikis won male comedy actor, Jean Smart won female comedy actor for "Hacks" and "Ted Lasso" won comedy ensemble.
