‘CODA’ Takes Top Honors at SAG Awards, Will Smith Wins

By JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer

In an upset, the deaf family drama "CODA" has won top honors at a very unpredictable 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards that also saw wins for the leads of "Squid Game," the cast of "Ted Lasso" and Will Smith.

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Winners Walk SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was shot in black and white. Color version not available.) (L-R) Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin, winners of the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for 'CODA,' attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184573 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) loading...

Troy Kotsur of "CODA" won best supporting actor Sunday, becoming the first deaf actor win an individual SAG award.

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Winners Walk SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Emilia Jones, Daniel Durant, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, and Eugenio Derbez, winners of the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for 'CODA,' attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) loading...

For the first time, actors in a non-English language series — the Korean phenomenon "Squid Game" — took home awards. Lee Jung-jae won best male actor in a drama series and Jung Hoyeon won best female actor in a drama series.

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Inside SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, and Emilia Jones accept the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for 'CODA' onstage during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) loading...

In the television categories, Jason Sudeikis won male comedy actor, Jean Smart won female comedy actor for "Hacks" and "Ted Lasso" won comedy ensemble.

