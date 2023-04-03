Coffee Mug Smashed Over Head, Utica Teen Charged with Assault

A 19-year-old Utica woman is charged with assault after smashing a coffee mug over another person's head during what, to that point, had been a verbal dispute.

That from Utica Police who say they were called to a location on Howard Ave. after a report of a possible stabbing report. The victim told officers she was hit over the head with a coffee mug during the argument, breaking it into several pieces, and then said her attacker used pieces of the broken mug to slash her arms several times, police said.

Eer Shwe Sin arrest photo via Utica Police

When UPD were directed to 19-year-old Eer Shwe Sin as the attacker, they say she began fighting with officers, kicking them in the leg and groin. Ultimately, she was taken into custody, charged with second degree Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Harassment.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

