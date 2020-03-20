Colgate Student Tests Postive for COVID-19

A student at Colgate University who had been on campus earlier in the week but has since returned to his home state has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the school.

As a privacy protection, that student and their home state, is being revealed by Colgate.

The school's announcement did not indicate knowledge of where and when the student contracted the virus.

School officials say the student was living off-campus in private housing and left to return to their 'home state' on Monday (March 16), was tested in their home state on Wednesday (March 18) and received a postive test notification on Thursday (March 19).

To the extent possible, we will work with public health officials to identify known individuals who were in contact with the person who tested positive. Those individuals are being notified, with the assistance of Colgate, of CDC guidance related to the next steps they should take.

School officials say this news is not unexpected as campuses all across the country are dealing with the rapid spread of the virus:

It is also a moment that Colgate has been preparing for since January, when the University’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) first started preparations for safeguarding our community through an extensive public health awareness campaign, frequent communications, intensified cleaning procedures, additional hand sanitizing stations, and planning for the possibility of self-isolation or quarantine spaces on campus.

Stay up to date with the latest information on Coronavirus through the WIBX 950 App: