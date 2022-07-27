The Utica Zoo’s New Exhibit Is An Un-Bear-ably Fun Time

This latest addition to the Utica Zoo is something that will both entertain and educate your kids this summer.

The Utica Zoo has officially installed a new Story Walk, developed by the Oneida Indian Nation and Colgate University, in the children's section of the zoo. Visitors can now follow, interact, and learn the story of The Legend of How the Bear Lost His Tail while visiting the animal exhibits at the zoo.

The Story Walk consists of multiple reading stations with the goal of promoting reading and physical activity in children. Each spot will progress the story, teaching kids about the Oneida words Ohkwa:lí̲ ("oh-gawl"; meaning "Bear") and Skʌhnáksʌʼ̲ ("skuh-noks"; meaning "Fox").

The Legend of How the Bear Lost His Tail is actually a tale from the Haudenosaunee culture. They created stories like this one to teach life lessons to generation after generation of youth.

This one specifically is intended to teach humility and what can come from boasting or bragging.

The Utica Zoo has placed the Story Walk along the red fox exhibit, which of course is one of the main characters in the story. So not only can kids learn the story, but they can see a real fox for themselves as they read the tale.

Visit the zoo and check out the new Story Walk for yourself! Be sure to say hi to the foxes for us while you are there.

