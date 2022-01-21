Community Comes Together To Build Stunning Outdoor Ice Rink In Upstate NY

This time of year is absolutely freezing, with water turning to ice in a matter of minutes. That's good news for anyone looking to ski, snowboard, or ice skate! One town locally came together to build their own ice rink for the community this year.
The Town of Springfield has officially put up their own public ice rink. Ashley Sikkema manages the Lake Front Park in Springfield. She says she reached out to her neighbors about what they like to do in the winter. When a large majority said hockey, she worked with the Town Board to get the ice rink started.
The total cost of the rink was $5,000 and it has to be put up each fall and taken down each spring. Where does it all go? Luckily the town garage has room, so everything is stored in there. Members of the Amish community helped guide the volunteers through the build and have laid out what was needed for maintenance.
Ashley says the most impressive part was the dedication shown by members of the community. Volunteers would come work at night on the rink so they wouldn't miss work. Other community members prepared chili and lasagna for all the workers to enjoy once the project was finished.
The Town of Springfield is working on other projects as well. A cross country ski and snow shoe trail are in the process, along with a preschool sized ice castle. An open house to showcase the rink will take place this Saturday from 11a-2p at the rinks location at 129 County Route 29A, Springfield Center, NY, 13468.
Take a look at the building process of the outdoor rink below.
Community Comes Together To Build Public Outdoor Ice Rink
