Congressman Brindisi Honors Veterans

“Thank you to all of our Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice for our country. Our Veterans put it all on the line to protect the freedoms that all Americans enjoy. It is important that we remember and honor their sacrifices and keep the promises we made. As a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I’ll never stop fighting to get our Veterans the benefits they earned. This day, and every day, we need to honor our Veterans not just with words, but with actions.”