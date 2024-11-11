Upstate New York Author Writes Poem to Honor Veterans and Victims of 9/11 Attacks

Today is Veteran's Day and we honor all those who have bravely served this nation. Whether they made the ultimate sacrifice or not, the decision to join our nation's armed services and take an oath to put country over self is the epitome of a selfless act.

One local author has written a poem to not only remember and honor those who lost their lives on 9/11, but to honor those who dedicated their lives to their country as a result of that fateful day. Sandra Reilly was born, raised and raised her own family here in Central New York. Now, she's written a beautiful poem that was penned on September 11th, 2024. This poem has been picked up in partnership with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which does amazing work for those first-responders and military members who have been killed or catastrophically injured. Proceeds from this poem will go to this organization which does so much good for so many.

You can read the poem below.

This is they day that we think of with dread

So many people, so many dead

Who ever thought this day would come

So many dreams left undone So many people both old and young

Some whose life had just begun

So many watched as the terror begun

So many old, so many young It lit up the day, that plane in the sky

Thousands of people watched and said why

A burning building with flames of red

So many injured, so many dead A terrible explosion when the plane crashed through

Oh my God, can this be true

People were screaming from block to block

Some badly injured and some in shock They say dreams turn to nightmares

Now we know this to be true

When out of the sky

Crashed plane number two It hit with a blast that we couldn't believe

We could not move, we could not breathe

It this the end? We though in our mind

The end of the dreams we leave behind So many lives were lost that day

In the towers, the Pentagon and a field far away

So bow your heads and say a prayer

And blow a kiss into the air For all the lives we loved and lost

What did we learn from this terrible loss

God bless America, for which it stands

Protect us and keep us in your loving hands

- Sandra Reilly, 9/11/2024

If you would like more information on how you can assist Tunnel to Towers through this poem, you can email Sandra at sandradee1405@gmail.com. God Bless all Veterans and thank you for your service.

