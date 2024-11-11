Upstate New York Author Writes Poem to Honor Veterans and Victims of 9/11 Attacks
Today is Veteran's Day and we honor all those who have bravely served this nation. Whether they made the ultimate sacrifice or not, the decision to join our nation's armed services and take an oath to put country over self is the epitome of a selfless act.
One local author has written a poem to not only remember and honor those who lost their lives on 9/11, but to honor those who dedicated their lives to their country as a result of that fateful day. Sandra Reilly was born, raised and raised her own family here in Central New York. Now, she's written a beautiful poem that was penned on September 11th, 2024. This poem has been picked up in partnership with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which does amazing work for those first-responders and military members who have been killed or catastrophically injured. Proceeds from this poem will go to this organization which does so much good for so many.
You can read the poem below.
This is they day that we think of with dread
So many people, so many dead
Who ever thought this day would come
So many dreams left undone
So many people both old and young
Some whose life had just begun
So many watched as the terror begun
So many old, so many young
It lit up the day, that plane in the sky
Thousands of people watched and said why
A burning building with flames of red
So many injured, so many dead
A terrible explosion when the plane crashed through
Oh my God, can this be true
People were screaming from block to block
Some badly injured and some in shock
They say dreams turn to nightmares
Now we know this to be true
When out of the sky
Crashed plane number two
It hit with a blast that we couldn't believe
We could not move, we could not breathe
It this the end? We though in our mind
The end of the dreams we leave behind
So many lives were lost that day
In the towers, the Pentagon and a field far away
So bow your heads and say a prayer
And blow a kiss into the air
For all the lives we loved and lost
What did we learn from this terrible loss
God bless America, for which it stands
Protect us and keep us in your loving hands
- Sandra Reilly, 9/11/2024
If you would like more information on how you can assist Tunnel to Towers through this poem, you can email Sandra at sandradee1405@gmail.com. God Bless all Veterans and thank you for your service.
