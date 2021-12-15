Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has nominated 11 local high school students to United States Service Academies.

Tenney says the students were nominated based on their academic achievement, exceptional character and commitment to community service.

“As the mother of a United States Naval Academy graduate, it is my tremendous honor to nominate some of our region’s most talented students to these prestigious institutions. It is inspiring to see the next generation so motivated to serve our country in such an honorable and courageous way. I wish them great success as they begin this new chapter in life,” said Tenney.

As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Tenney can nominate a select number of candidates to the Service Academies each year

Students are recommended to Tenney for nomination by a local committee made up of community leaders and veteran’s from across the 22nd Congressional District.

Here is the list of student nominated by Tenney:

United States Air Force Academy

Aidan Marroquin, Immaculate Heart Central

Lacey Priest, Morrisville Eaton High School

Lauren Dorfman, Rome Free Academy

Dani Bryan, Ross Corners Christian Academy

United States Naval Academy

David Gleeson, New Hartford Central High School

Mario Mannella, Proctor High School

Shreya Patel, Central Valley Academy

Matthew Raleigh, Maine-Endwell High School

Nicholas Shedd, Central Valley Academy

Margaret Starr, Cortland Senior High School

Holden Wasko, Susquehanna Valley High School

United States Military Academy

More information on the Service Academy nomination process can be found here.

