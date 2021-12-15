Congresswoman Tenney Nominates 11 Local Students To Service Academies
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has nominated 11 local high school students to United States Service Academies.
Tenney says the students were nominated based on their academic achievement, exceptional character and commitment to community service.
“As the mother of a United States Naval Academy graduate, it is my tremendous honor to nominate some of our region’s most talented students to these prestigious institutions. It is inspiring to see the next generation so motivated to serve our country in such an honorable and courageous way. I wish them great success as they begin this new chapter in life,” said Tenney.
As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Tenney can nominate a select number of candidates to the Service Academies each year
Students are recommended to Tenney for nomination by a local committee made up of community leaders and veteran’s from across the 22nd Congressional District.
Here is the list of student nominated by Tenney:
United States Air Force Academy
Aidan Marroquin, Immaculate Heart Central
Lacey Priest, Morrisville Eaton High School
Lauren Dorfman, Rome Free Academy
Dani Bryan, Ross Corners Christian Academy
United States Naval Academy
David Gleeson, New Hartford Central High School
Mario Mannella, Proctor High School
Shreya Patel, Central Valley Academy
Matthew Raleigh, Maine-Endwell High School
Nicholas Shedd, Central Valley Academy
Margaret Starr, Cortland Senior High School
Holden Wasko, Susquehanna Valley High School
United States Military Academy
More information on the Service Academy nomination process can be found here.