The New York State Division of Consumer Protection is out with a warning for New Yorkers on the risk of buying or using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Officials say as more and more places are requiring proof of vaccination, scammers are taking advantage of the situation by selling fake verification tools including fake cards, certificates, test results or even doctors’ notes.

They say New Yorkers should be aware that buying fake vaccine cards, making their own or filling the blanks with false information is illegal and could land them in jail.

“With more companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees and customers, New Yorkers should be aware that scammers are hard at work producing fake vaccine cards,” Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said. “Our Division of Consumer Protection and other law enforcement authorities are working hard to prevent illegal activities by these scammers that put us all at risk.”

The only legitimate way to get proof of vaccination is to get vaccinated. If you loose that proof, check with the state Health Department or you vaccine provider to find out how to get a replacement copy.

Scammers set up fraudulent websites offering fake vaccine appointments or call people claiming to be COVID-19 surveyors to collect people’s personal information.

Never give out personal information over the phone, especially if you unexpectedly receive a call asking for it.

New Yorkers are also encouraged to install the NYS Excelsior Pass Wallet app from the Apple Store or Google Play,

