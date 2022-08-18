5 Cool, Rare & Unusual Cars You Can Buy in Central New York Right Now
Tired of your old ride? Maybe it's time for something a little different!
While it may be true that it's a bad time to buy a car right now... so what? A new car can make you feel like a new person. And the five cars below are almost guaranteed to grab you a few eyeballs on the road. Can you really put a price tag on that?
Below are 5 cool, rare & unusual cars you can get on Facebook Marketplace right now:
1968 VOLKSWAGEN SEDAN • Richfield Springs, NY
Dude, what even IS this thing?! It says it has 79,400 miles. Super weird!
1957 GMC PICKUP • Marcy, NY
This beautiful red GMC is a throwback to a simpler time. You pile the kids back there and take them out for ice cream, before getting home in time to watch Gunsmoke.
NAPCO truck! Runs and drives excellent... In-line six runs excellent and starts up without any issues... truck gets a ton of attention all over the place.
1947 CHEVROLET FLEETMASTER • Rome, NY
With 92,000 miles on the engine, the seller says this car is ready to drive:
1947 Chevy Fleetmaster. Car runs and drives beautifully. All wiring has been done. Ready to drive around to car shows.
1978 MG CONVERTIBLE • Rome, NY
The price is right on this sweet little MG from 1978. It's got a manual transmission with 84,000 miles.
2010 LAMBORGHINI GALLARDO • Utica, NY
Don't be a weenie, buy this green Lamborghini! It has 43,000 miles on it, and is practically guaranteed to get you pulled over! This little speed demon will get you to those Genesee Street red lights in no time flat.
(*More pictures are available by following each link to the individual Facebook listings.)