Deadline for Military Academy Nomination Submissions Quickly Approaching

One of the greatest honor a high school senior can receive is the nomination and acceptance into one of the United State Military Academies. To do so requires a number of prerequisites, but one of the most important is a nomination from a Congressional Representative.

New York 22nd District Congressman Brandon William's office is reminding those interested high school seniors that the deadline for submissions for nomination in quickly approaching. Congressman Brandon Williams on his website says,

Thank you for your interest in the US Service Academies and military service for our country. As your representative in Congress, I have the privilege of nominating a limited number of people to four of the five service academies. The honor of attending a service academy comes with an obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation. I am wishing you all the best as you begin this process and pursue your goal of attending one of the US Service Academies.

In order to apply you have to visit the Congressman's website at https://brandonwilliams.house.gov/service-academy-nominations/. From there you will download three separate forms and follow these simple steps.

Complete Application Form Submit Three Letters of Recommendation Submit a Copy of Your Transcript Provide Results of Standardized Tests (SAT/ACT) Write a Two Page Essay on What Motivates Your Desire to Be Admitted Submit Everything Required of you by Friday, October 11th, 2024.

This can be the opportunity of a lifetime you do not want to pass up. Huge thanks go out to all students who are willing to serve their nation and do so via some of the best institutions in our country.

The Top 10 Best Liberal Arts Colleges in New York State Students are getting ready to apply for college and many of them are hoping to get into their dream school. While not everyone will be able to attend their first pick, most students have a backup plan, which is, "Get into the best school that takes me."

For students hoping to study in New York, here's the top 10 best colleges in the state. Gallery Credit: U.S. News & World

The 5 Most Dangerous Colleges in New York State According to Niche.com , there are several colleges who have a bad track record when it comes to student safety. Using data from the U.S. Department of Education, these colleges were at the bottom of the safety list. Gallery Credit: Megan