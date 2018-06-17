County Joins Opponents Of Proposed Finger Lakes Incinerator

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — A county in western New York has joined opponents of a massive trash incinerator proposed for the Finger Lakes region.

The Schuyler County Legislature voted unanimously on Monday to oppose plans for the incinerator between Seneca and Cayuga lakes. It cites concerns about the environment, agriculture and tourism.

The facility would generate energy by burning thousands of tons of trash each day at the site of the former Seneca Army Depot in the town of Romulus. The project would require state approval.

The company behind the project, Rochester-based Circular enerG LLC, says the incinerator would help the environment by creating clean energy through the burning of trash that otherwise would be landfilled.