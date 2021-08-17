It's pretty clear that most people are sick of COVID-19. But, is it over for us to a point where we can keep our guard down? We'll probably be best served to look at numbers around the country.

Here's one statistic to make you wonder as schools are getting set to return here. In Broward County, Florida, 4 teachers died of COVID-19 within 24 hours. Meanwhile, in another Florida county, Hillsborough, which includes Tampa, more than 8,000 students in one district are now either in quarantine or in isolation because of the virus.

In the last week, Florida has had more than 151,000 COVID cases.

In South Carolina, there were 26,848 COVID cases reported in July, according to WLTX. Of the 14,262 reported cases where vaccine status of the individual was able to be determined, 12,491 (88%) were considered to be not fully vaccinated, according to the TV station.

Of the 550 reported cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations where vaccine status of the individual was able to be determined, 424 (77%) were considered to be not fully vaccinated. Of the 110 reported deaths from COVID-19 where the vaccination status of the individual was able to be determined, 87 (79%) were considered to be not fully vaccinated, according to WLTX.

A new U.S. study has found that 1 in 5 of all American hospitals are now at least 90% capacity.

An Associated Press analysis of available data showed in July that nearly all of the COVID-19 deaths in America have occurred in people who are not vaccinated. Additionally, more than 90% of COVID-19 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

In Houston, hospitalizations are higher than any time during the pandemic. The Health Department there says there are now only 44 ICU beds available in the city, which has a population of nearly 7 million people.

In New York, COVID numbers are far lower than in other parts of the country, but numbers are growing at an increasing rate. Does this make you worry?

Time will tell to determine if the 3rd wave of COVID will actually hit the Mohawk Valley region. Health officials continue to stress that the wearing of masks will assist greatly in the spread of COVID. Still, getting the vaccination is the best way to combat the virus, according to health officials.

