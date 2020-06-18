If there is one thing the global coronavirus pandemic has taught us is that, the virus seems to constantly deliver an ebb and flow of good news and bad.

Sadly, Oneida County has lost two more residents to COVID-19, county officials announced Thursday. One of those deaths involved a nursing home patient. County officials have not disclosed the source of the other - young, old, sick, healthy, in a state or local institution or a member of the general public.

Thursday's announced deaths brings the county's total number to date to 84.

Despite that sad news, the Oneida County saw fewer new coronavirus cases reported than the day prior. And, the number of local residents being treated for COVID-19 is down, as well.

Oneida County has 14 new, lab confirmed COVID-19 cases, County Executive Anthony Picente's office announced Thursday. The number of new cases announced Wednesday was 20 - however, the release notes that one of Wednesday's cases has been scratched off the list, following further investigation.

The county has now surpassed 1,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, to-date.

And, county residents requiring hospital care for COVID-19 has now dropped to 17.

Health officials say 13 are being treated at MVHS facilities, 1 at Rome Memorial and three more county residents are being treated at a medical facility outside the county.

Here is a closer look at the most updated Oneida County statistics:

Total cases to-date: 1,303

Total deaths: 84

Active coronavirus cases: 355

Total number of resolved cases: 864

Number of tests conducted, to-date: 35,404

Total negative test results: 34,101

And, the total number of people in the county under mandatory and precautionary quarantine is 595 (386 mandatory, 209 precautionary).

To stay on top of the latest possible public exposure incidents in Oneida County, visit OCgov.net.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------