COVID-19 Positive Cases in Oneida County, as of Saturday, 9/27

It was another day of single-digit positive COVID-19 cases in Oneida County, as of Saturday at 12 noon.

There were six new positive cases in Oneida County bringing the total of active cases to 54. There are four positive cases hospitalized, all at MVHS and no new fatalities.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente told WIBX's Keeler Show on Friday that "We're doing well." He credited the community for their diligence in distancing and the wearing of masks.

6 new positive cases, 2,403* total. *(Upon further investigation, 1 positive case was removed from the previous total.)

54 active positive cases.

No new COVID-19-related deaths, 124 total.

4 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County (all at MVHS).

(1 is a nursing home patient)

1 patient hospitalized out of county.

2,225 positive cases have been resolved.

143,848 total negative results.

146,251 total tests have been conducted

54 in mandatory isolation.

514 in mandatory quarantine.

There are also three new possible public exposures, according to the county health department. Hannaford in New Hartford, Walmart in Utica and Dollar General in Remsen each have possible exposures to the coronavirus.

09/15/20

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/28/20

09/22/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/06/20

9/23/20

Time of exposure: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (patient doesn’t remember exact time)

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: 10372 Pritchard Road, Remsen

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/07/20