Governor Andrew Cuomo is updating the latest COVID-19 numbers in New York.

Cuomo says of the nearly 81,000 coronavirus tests conducted on Wednesday, 601 or 0.74 percent were positive.

That marks 13th straight days with a positivity rate under one-percent.

Hospitalizations fell to 518, the lowest number since March 18th.

"Our state's continuing fight against COVID-19 has taken tremendous hard work and discipline from all New Yorkers, and we're seeing results—a new low for hospitalizations, 13 straight days of an infection rate below 1 percent and a match of a previous low for patients in ICUs," Cuomo said.

There were five COVID fatalities statewide yesterday.

One of those deaths was in Herkimer County.

The governor adds that the State Liquor Authority and State Police continue to crack down on bars and restaurants not complying with state mandates, as three more establishments in New York City have received violations.