The death toll from coronavirus in Oneida County is now 85. County officials say another resident has died from the virus, and say the most recent case was nursing home related.

County officials also say they've received word of another 21 lab confirmed, positive cases on Friday.

On a better note, hospitalizations for coronavirus among county residents continues to fall, now down to 16. And, health officials say of those 16, ten are nursing patients from nursing homes.

Eleven of those needing care in a hospital are being treated at Mohawk Valley Heath Systems, two are Rome Memorial and three more county residents are receiving care outside of Oneida County, officials said.

The total number of county residets who've received lab confirmation of COVID-19 now stands at 1,324.

Below is a list of the most recent possibly public exposure incidents in Oneida County

6/12/20 Time of exposure: 9:15 a.m. – 11 a.m. Place of exposure: Café Domenico Address of exposure: Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: No Symptom monitoring period: up to 6/26/20 6/13/20 Time of exposure: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Place of exposure: BJ’s Address of exposure: River Rd, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: Through 06/27/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Place of exposure: Aldi Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: Through 06/27/20 Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Place of exposure: Ocean Blue Address of exposure: Columbia St., Utica Wore mask: No Symptom monitoring period: 6/27/20 6/15/20 Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. -10 a.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: Rome Taberg Rd, Rome Wore mask: yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/29/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m.-10:15 a.m. Place of exposure: Lowes Address of exposure: Erie Blvd West, Rome Wore mask: yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/29/20 6/16/20 Time of exposure: 3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: Horatio St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/30/20 Time of exposure: 4 p.m. -5 p.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: Horatio St., Utica Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 6/30/20 6/17/20 Time of exposure: 2 p.m. -3 p.m. Place of exposure: Burlington Coat Factory Address of exposure: Horatio St., Utica Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/1/20

