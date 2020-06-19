COVID-19 Still Spreading in Onieda County, Greatest Impact on Elderly
The death toll from coronavirus in Oneida County is now 85. County officials say another resident has died from the virus, and say the most recent case was nursing home related.
County officials also say they've received word of another 21 lab confirmed, positive cases on Friday.
On a better note, hospitalizations for coronavirus among county residents continues to fall, now down to 16. And, health officials say of those 16, ten are nursing patients from nursing homes.
Eleven of those needing care in a hospital are being treated at Mohawk Valley Heath Systems, two are Rome Memorial and three more county residents are receiving care outside of Oneida County, officials said.
The total number of county residets who've received lab confirmation of COVID-19 now stands at 1,324.
Below is a list of the most recent possibly public exposure incidents in Oneida County
6/12/20
Time of exposure: 9:15 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Place of exposure: Café Domenico
Address of exposure: Genesee St., Utica
Wore mask: No
Symptom monitoring period: up to 6/26/20
6/13/20
Time of exposure: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Place of exposure: BJ’s
Address of exposure: River Rd, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: Through 06/27/20
Time of exposure: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Place of exposure: Aldi
Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: Through 06/27/20
Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Place of exposure: Ocean Blue
Address of exposure: Columbia St., Utica
Wore mask: No
Symptom monitoring period: 6/27/20
6/15/20
Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. -10 a.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Rome Taberg Rd, Rome
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/29/20
Time of exposure: 10 a.m.-10:15 a.m.
Place of exposure: Lowes
Address of exposure: Erie Blvd West, Rome
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/29/20
6/16/20
Time of exposure: 3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Horatio St., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/30/20
Time of exposure: 4 p.m. -5 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Horatio St., Utica
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 6/30/20
6/17/20
Time of exposure: 2 p.m. -3 p.m.
Place of exposure: Burlington Coat Factory
Address of exposure: Horatio St., Utica
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/1/20
