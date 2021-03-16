Oneida County is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the latest numbers out Tuesday.

The death is the 402nd in Oneida County blamed on the virus since March of 2020, according to information from local health officials. The county also added 37 new positive cases (19,943 to date). The three-day average new case total is 32. At its peak in Oneida County - on New Year's Day - the three-day average was 319.

The county has 450 active cases among county residents, including 28 who are hospitalized for treatment. Those numbers are up a bit from Monday's report, but are in line with numbers the county has averaged for the last several weeks.

Get our free mobile app

The same can be said for hospitalizations in Herkimer County, which increase from 40 to 44. Hospitalization are unchanged at nine.

The county has now gone two-full weeks since its last COVID-19 death. Herkimer County reported six new positive cases in Tuesday's update. The county's three-day average for new cases is seven.

Herkimer Count Public Health officials are encouraging those 60 and older who haven't been inoculated yet to get on a waiting list for upcoming vaccine events. You can get more information on that at HerkimerCounty.org.

-----------------