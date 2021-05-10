Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, May 5 during his press conference that it will now be a requirement for all SUNY and CUNY students to be vaccinated before stepping foot on campus. This includes SUNY Poly, MVCC, Herkimer College, among others.

Let’s make a global statement: you cannot go back to school in September unless you have the vaccine.

This announcement comes as Cuomo presented data regarding vaccines, saying about 60% of adults 18 and older in New York have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and only 24.7% of people ages 16 to 25 have been fully vaccinated. It's fewest among any eligible age group.

The governor also said he is encouraging private colleges to follow suit - however, many private colleges in Central New York such as Syracuse, Lemoyne, and Cornell, have already made it mandatory. However, those universities made exceptions for people with medical or religious exemptions.

We'll update this story as we get more information.

