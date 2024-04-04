The mother of a SUNY Morrisville student is outraged after an apparent fight broke out in a dining hall on campus. The daughter of that mother is an employee there and she fears for her daughter's safety.

This Video May Contain Graphic Language and Footage

The video, posted to the Facebook page of Heather Youda, had SUNY Morrisville tagged in it. It showed video of what appeared to be a brutal brawl that involved several individuals. The daughter of Youda, named Salys, tells WIBX she is unsure which of the people in the video were students, if any. Salys described the events of March 23rd to WIBX.

A group of about 10 gentlemen came into the dining hall. 5 had been in there for about 15 minutes and were standing in the food serving section. Then, another 4-5 men came in and began to rush into the dining room along with the other 4-5 men. There was a group of gentlemen sitting at a table who stood up then group of 10ish began to throw chairs, food, cups, basically anything in there reach to throw at their one target. Their target was at the table and his friends were protecting him.

Youda blames what she claims is a larger issue facing the state. She blames bail reform laws, but there is no proof that any person in the video was ever arrested or charged with any crime.

Youda has reached out to SUNY Morrisville looking for answers, but she says she has not heard anything back. WIBX has also reached out to SUNY Morrisville officials and is awaiting a response. There is no question that this was a violent incident, but there are still a number of unanswered questions. We will wait and see what the end result is, but it is true no college student should have to be subjected to this type of behavior.

