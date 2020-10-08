COVID Positivity Rate Hits Nearly Six Percent In Hotspot Areas

Governor Andrew Cuomo say the COVID-19 positivity rate in the 20 hotspot ZIP codes in New York state is 5.8 percent, while the statewide positivity rate, excluding the ZIP codes, is just over one-percent.

Cuomo says the state is taking quick action to respond to the clusters and stop the spread of the virus.

The governor also says over 145,000 coronavirus tests were conducted on Wednesday, a new record.

“That's more tests than anyone's doing in the United States, a new high for us. The tests, and the reason we're increasing tests, is we're testing two universes--the normal statewide testing, which is what we've been doing, and then testing just in the hot spot ZIP codes," Cuomo said.

Hospitalizations were at 754 and there were 10 COVID deaths yesterday.