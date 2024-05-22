Crime Stoppers Asking for Help Finding This Wanted Upstate NY Man
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and New Hartford Police are asking for people to share information on this week's Wanted Person of the Week in hopes that it will lead to his whereabouts and arrest.
Police are looking for 40-year-old Jarod M. Groat of either New Hartford or Frankfort, on an arrest warrant for Falsifying Business Records 1st, Petit Larceny, Criminal Mischief 4th; and a second warrant, for Criminal Mischief 4th, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Petit larceny.
Police are asking for anyone with information to forward a tip through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: New Hartford Police Department
Name: Jarod M. Groah
DOB: 12/16/83 (40 years Old)
Descriptors: Caucasian Male
Location: LKA in New Hartford, NY. or Frankfort, NY.
Charges: (1) Arrest warrant- Falsifying Business Records 1st, Petit Larceny, Criminal Mischief 4th
(2) Arrest warrant - Criminal Mischief 4th, Possession of Burglary Tools, Petit larceny
Incident: The first incident occurred on January 31,2024 at Home Depot on French Rd. in New Hartford . The second incident occurred April 16,2024 at Best Buy located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Groah, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
