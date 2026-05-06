Crime Stoppers: Do You Know the Whereabouts of This Man?

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in finding this week's Wanted Person of the Week, a 54-year-old Utica man, wanted on multiple arrest warrants tied to a series of thefts in the Town of New Hartford, according to New Hartford Police Department Investigator Patrick Sacco.

Read More: Man Allegedly Steals Military Truck, Wreaks Havoc (Video)

New Hartford Police say Gary L. Stevens is the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Investigator Patrick Sacco said Stevens is wanted by the department’s Warrants Unit on four active warrants issued out of New Hartford Town Court. All four are for petit larceny under New York State law.

Police say the cases involve four separate incidents at local retail stores late last month. Three of the warrants stem from alleged thefts at Walmart between March 24 and March 30. Investigators say more than $400 in merchandise was taken, including clothing and vehicle tires. A fourth case involves T.J. Maxx on March 26, where Stevens is accused of stealing bed comforters valued at about $180.

Read More: Crime Stoppers Wanted Person Gives Unique Mug Shot

Sacco said the incidents are unrelated to each other but part of an ongoing effort to track repeat retail thefts in the area.

Stevens is described as a White male, about 5 foot 9 and 205 pounds. Police say his last known address was in Utica.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers or the New Hartford Police Warrants Unit at 315-724-7111. Tips can be provided confidentially.

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Agency: New Hartford Police Department

Name: Gary L. Stevens

DOB: 08/29/1971

Descriptors: White male 5’9 205lbs

Location: Last Known Address is in Utica

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

(Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) (Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) loading...

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information about Stevens, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Get our free mobile app

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams