Crime Stoppers: Do You Know the Whereabouts of This Man?
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in finding this week's Wanted Person of the Week, a 54-year-old Utica man, wanted on multiple arrest warrants tied to a series of thefts in the Town of New Hartford, according to New Hartford Police Department Investigator Patrick Sacco.
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New Hartford Police say Gary L. Stevens is the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Investigator Patrick Sacco said Stevens is wanted by the department’s Warrants Unit on four active warrants issued out of New Hartford Town Court. All four are for petit larceny under New York State law.
Police say the cases involve four separate incidents at local retail stores late last month. Three of the warrants stem from alleged thefts at Walmart between March 24 and March 30. Investigators say more than $400 in merchandise was taken, including clothing and vehicle tires. A fourth case involves T.J. Maxx on March 26, where Stevens is accused of stealing bed comforters valued at about $180.
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Sacco said the incidents are unrelated to each other but part of an ongoing effort to track repeat retail thefts in the area.
Stevens is described as a White male, about 5 foot 9 and 205 pounds. Police say his last known address was in Utica.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers or the New Hartford Police Warrants Unit at 315-724-7111. Tips can be provided confidentially.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: New Hartford Police Department
Name: Gary L. Stevens
DOB: 08/29/1971
Descriptors: White male 5’9 205lbs
Location: Last Known Address is in Utica
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Stevens, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
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