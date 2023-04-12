A man who was set to be arraigned on serious drug possession charges in Rome City Court showed up for his appearance, but then took off and is still being sought by police.

This stemmed from a traffic stop on Tuesday when Mandi Gillett, 34, and Kyle White, 37, were pulled over by Rome Police on Erie Boulevard. Officers said a subsequent search of the pair and the vehicle turned up more than 80 grams of methamphetamine, (47) glassine envelopes containing Fentanyl, and addition package containing 2.3 grams of Fentanyl, three digital scales, packaging materials, and more than a $1,000 in cash.

The drug possession charges filed against White and Gillett are a class-A felony, which is highest degree felony available under New York State law. Police say both were sent to Oneida County Central Arraignment after their arrest and were then released on their own recognizance, scheduled to appear for arraignment proceedings on Wednesday. Both appeared at the Rome City Court building, and while Gillette was taken into custody on the charges, Rome Police say White fled he could be arrested and was still being sought by police as of Wednesday night.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

