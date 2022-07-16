The woman known as the "CryptoQueen" is the only female on the FBI's infamous 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's field office in New York wants to locate Ruja Ignatova. It is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to her capture. She may be going by Dr. Ruja Ignatova, Ruja Plamenova Ignatova, Ruja P. Ignatova, and "CryptoQueen." The FBI says she was added to the list for her alleged leadership role in a massive fraud scheme that has affected millions of investors across the globe. FBI New York Special Agent Ronald Shimko said,

There are so many victims all over the world who were financially devastated by this. We want to bring her to justice.

FBI FBI loading...

10 Things We Know About Infamous and International Fugitive Ruja Ignatova

1. She is known as the CrytoQueen because she founded OneCoin Ltd., a Bulgaria-based company that claimed to market cryptocurrency.

2. She is wanted for allegedly defrauding investors out of more than $4 billion.

3. On February 6, 2018, she was indicted on one count each of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Wire Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering, Conspiracy to Commit Securities Fraud, and Securities Fraud.

4. She was born on May 30, 1980, in Bulgaria.

5. On October 25, 2017, she left Sofia, Bulgaria, and traveled to Athens, Greece. She has not been seen since.

6. She did not shy away from the spotlight and had an affinity for the finer things,

Shimko noted that before she disappeared, Ignatova lived a lavish lifestyle.

Credit: OneCoin via Youtube

7. In the 72 years the FBI has had its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, she is only the 11th woman to have been placed on it.

8. Ignatova is multi-lingual. She speaks English, German, and Bulgarian.

9. Her victims are from all around the world.

10. She may be using a fraudulent German or other passport and might be in the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Germany, Russia, Greece, or Eastern Europe.

Could Ruja Ignatova Be Dead?

Credit: Nakamoto Crypto via Youtube

Two men who were allegedly major OneCoin promoters were found murdered. Oscar, a Chilean national, and Ignacio who was from Argentina, were discovered deceased in Mexico.

The cause of death was suffocation, according to local police who are treating the case as a double homicide. Both men, who were known associates, had been kidnapped two days earlier in Villa Carey, another neighborhood in Mazatlan. They had reportedly convinced numerous individuals to invest in OneCoin through an entity called the Latin American Automotive Marketing Company (CLA), which accepted cryptocurrencies for car purchases.

FBI FBI loading...

Credit: LiveNOW from FOX via Youtube

If you have information about Ignatova or know where she is located, do not try to apprehend her - she may be with armed guards. Contact the FBI's New York Field Office:

26 Federal Plaza, 23rd Floor

New York, NY 10278-0004

(212) 384-1000

Get our free mobile app

These Are The 9 Richest Places To Live in New York State

The 9 Richest People in New York State