Cuomo Adds Ten More States To Quarantine List

Governor Andrew Cuomo says over 66,000 COVID-19 tests were performed in New York state on Monday and just under 1.3 percent came back positive.

Cuomo says hospitalizations were at 724 and there were two COVID-19 fatalities yesterday.

The governor also announced that the State Liquor Authority has suspended the liquor licenses of four establishments, three in Queens and one in Suffolk County, for violating health orders.

Cuomo says local governments must enforce the rules.

He says outdoor dining is permitted statewide, outdoor drinking is not.

Meanwhile, ten states have been added to New York’s quarantine list, bringing the total to 31.

These are states that have significant coronavirus community spread.

Here is the complete list of states:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Minnesota has been removed from the original list.