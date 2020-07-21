Cuomo Adds Ten More States To Quarantine List
Governor Andrew Cuomo says over 66,000 COVID-19 tests were performed in New York state on Monday and just under 1.3 percent came back positive.
Cuomo says hospitalizations were at 724 and there were two COVID-19 fatalities yesterday.
The governor also announced that the State Liquor Authority has suspended the liquor licenses of four establishments, three in Queens and one in Suffolk County, for violating health orders.
Cuomo says local governments must enforce the rules.
He says outdoor dining is permitted statewide, outdoor drinking is not.
Meanwhile, ten states have been added to New York’s quarantine list, bringing the total to 31.
These are states that have significant coronavirus community spread.
Here is the complete list of states:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Minnesota has been removed from the original list.