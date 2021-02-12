Cuomo Announces Bar And Restaurant Closing Times To Be Extended

Governor Andrew Cuomo says given the continued decline in COVID hospitalizations and infection rates throughout New York, closing times for bars and restaurants will be extended from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 statewide on Sunday.

"Our decisions are based on science and data and we adjust as the virus adjusts. The infection rate and hospitalizations have continued to significantly decline," Cuomo said. "Accordingly, we have adjusted with arena and catering hall openings with rigorous testing and limited capacity indoor dining openings in New York City. We will also move the restaurant and bar closing hour from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide on Sunday. We will continue to follow the science and react accordingly. If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy."

Cuomo has also released the latest coronavirus numbers for New York.

The latest statewide positivity rate is 3.5 percent.

Hospitalizations are at 7,068, the lowest number since Christmas Day.

There were 135 COVID-19 deaths statewide yesterday.