Cuomo Announces Tri-State COVID-19 Travel Advisory

Governor Andrew Cuomo, along with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, are issuing a joint Travel Advisory.

Cuomo says any individuals traveling into New York, Connecticut or New Jersey from states with significant community spread of COVID-19 will have to quarantine for 14 days.

The governor say we have to make sure the virus doesn’t come on a plane again.

"In New York we went from the highest number of cases to some of the lowest rates in the country - no one else had to bend the curve as much as we did and now we have to make sure that the rate continues to drop in our entire region," said Cuomo.

This quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

As of Wednesday, the advisory affects travelers from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

The Travel Advisory will go into effect at midnight tonight.

Cuomo also announced today that five regions, including the Mohawk Valley, are on track to enter Phase Four of reopening on Friday.

But Cuomo says malls, movie theaters and gyms will not be able to re-open as they study the effects of COVID-19.

Phase Four will include increasing indoor religious gatherings from 25 percent to 33 percent capacity and social gatherings can increase from 25 people to up to 50 people.