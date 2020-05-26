Cuomo Announces Winner Of Wear A Mask Ad Contest

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the winners of the “Wear a Mask New York” ad contest.

“We Heart New York” created by Bunny Lake Films and “You Can Still Smile” by Natalia Bougadellis and Emory Parker will both run as public service announcements.

The contest was launched on May 5th by the governor and was overseen by his daughter, Mariah Kennedy Cuomo.

It asked New Yorkers to create and share a video explaining why they should wear a mask in public.

More than 600 videos were submitted and there were 186,000 votes cast in the contest.

"We launched the Wear A Mask New York contest to help spread the word about the importance of wearing a mask, and frankly this contest generated much more energy and excitement than I even anticipated," Governor Cuomo said. "The tremendous level of participation demonstrates that people understand that a mask can be the difference between life and death.

You can view the winning videos below: