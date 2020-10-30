Cuomo Calls White House COVID Vaccine Plan Deeply Flawed

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s been briefed by the White House on a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Cuomo calls it “deeply flawed” and says the plan is to distribute a vaccine through pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS.

The governor says the federal government will not provide any funding for a state to set up a supplemental network.

He says their plan is to fund the private sector to do it.

Cuomo says it could take one year to vaccinate the population using only a private sector network.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for New York state.

Nearly 147,000 tests were reported yesterday and 1.53 percent were positive.

The test positivity rate in the focus areas is 2.75 percent and the positivity rate excluding the focus areas is 1.38 percent.

Total hospitalizations were unchanged at 1,085 and there were 12 COVID fatalities yesterday.