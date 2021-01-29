Cuomo Gives ‘OK’ on Wedding Receptions in New York

Those trying to plan weddings can relax a little bit as of Friday afternoon. Governor Cuomo has announced that wedding receptions can resume for up to 150 people in New York State. But, that announcement comes with some stipulations.

The events must be approved by local health departments. The guest count will be limited to the 150-person cap or 50% of the reception venue’s capacity, whichever is smaller. And, all guests must have a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending.

Wedding receptions were originally part of the state’s general guidance for mass gatherings. They regulated get-togethers to 50 people outside private homes. In-home gatherings are limited to 10 people.

The new reception guidelines are the first step in Cuomo’s push to reopen some events and venues in New York with the help of testing. He said during his State of the State address earlier this month that he wanted to use increased rapid testing to bring back office buildings, businesses, the arts and more.

Earlier in the week, Cuomo announced that zone-restrictions were lifted in New York State, noting the significant progress many counties have made in reducing infection rates.

The testing before attending strategy boosts the idea of attendees at events likes sporting events, like the Bills, or wedding receptions, in addition to limiting spread of the virus, Cuomo said.

“People will actually come to your wedding because you can tell them, with the testing, it will be safe,” Cuomo said.” "For a lot of these venues, I don’t believe it’s about the government restrictions.

The new regulations go into place March 15th.

