Cuomo Heads To Georgia, Releases Latest COVID Numbers

Governor Andrew Cuomo will be visiting Savannah, Georgia today.

Cuomo says the state will be delivering PPE to Georgia and help set up coronavirus testing there.

The governor will also meet with Mayor Van Johnson to discuss best practices to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also says he won’t quarantine when he comes back from Georgia because he’s an essential worker, but he will get tested.

Cuomo also released the latest COVID numbers for the state.

Cuomo says there were 716 COVID-19 hospitalizations yesterday, the lowest number since March 18th.

Just over one percent of yesterday’s COVID-19 tests were positive.

There were eight coronavirus deaths on Sunday.

The governor says we must now protect the progress we have made.

"We did the impossible as New Yorkers - we stepped up and conquered the COVID-19 virus and now we have to protect the progress that we have made," Cuomo said. "One of the main threats to our progress is the number of congregations that we're seeing across the state, but especially in downstate, primarily of young people, and we saw it again over the weekend. It is a problem, and I'm telling you in plain New York speak that it's stupid and it has to stop.

Today is day number 142 of the coronavirus crisis in New York.