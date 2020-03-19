Cuomo Increase- Company’s Must Limit On-Site Workforce to 25%

Governor Andrew Cuomo increased the limit on businesses on Thursday in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in New York. Cuomo said that because of the increase in positive cases statewide, he's now requiring that all businesses must reduce their number of employees at the workplace to 25-percent. The remaining 75-percent can work from home, if that is an option. The restriction excludes essential services and businesses such as medical, food, delivery services, etc..

On Wednesday, Cuomo made the unprecedented move to limit the number of employees inside a workplace to 50% of their normal workforce. He said yesterday that the percentage would be adjusted based on the spread of the virus. The governor also closed inside malls on Wednesday, including Sangertown Square in New Hartford. The mall closure did not include attached stores with separate entrances such as Target.

In the last 24-hours, cases increased in New York State by nearly 1700 people, topping more than 4000 confirmed cases. One of those increases came in Herkimer County, which announced on Thursday morning that they have another confirmed case, bringing their total to two. Oneida County added another confirmed case on Wednesday bringing their total to two, as well.

The governor also announced that he's waving mortgage payments for 90-days for homeowners with a hardship. By executive order, the non payment will not hurt the property owner's credit score.