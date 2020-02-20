Cuomo Launches Statewide Campaign On Plastic Bag Ban

New York state is launching an education and outreach campaign to ensure that New Yorkers are aware of the March 1st ban on single-use plastic bags.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the BYOBagNY campaign will be led by the Department of Environmental Conservation.

The campaign will include radio and TV spots, social media and Google ads.

The DEC will be distributing more than 270,000 reusable bags with a focus on low and moderate income communities.

"Right this minute, plastic bags are hanging in trees, blowing down the streets, filling up our landfills and polluting our lakes, rivers and streams—all hurting our environment," said Cuomo. "Twelve million barrels of oil are used to make the plastic bags we use every year and by 2050 there will be more plastic by weight in the oceans than fish. We took bold action to protect our environment and ban these environmental blights and with this campaign we're going to make sure New Yorkers are ready and have all the facts."

A new state law bars many types of businesses from sending shoppers home with single-use plastic bags.